Home States Telangana

Book cases against all TSPSC members: BSP

Slamming the BRS legislators, TJS leader Prof Kodandaram demanded Rs 1 lakh compensation to all the job aspirants who suffered due to the leak scandal.

Published: 19th April 2023 10:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2023 10:55 AM   |  A+A-

An all-party ‘Committee Against TSPSC Paper Leak Scandal’ stages a protest at Dharna Chowk in Hyderabad on Tuesday | Vinay Madapu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BSP State president RS Praveen Kumar on Tuesday demanded that cases be booked against all the members of TSPSC under PD Act for leak of question papers. He was speaking at ‘Nirudyoga Dheeksha, Akhilapaksha Barosa’, organised by the Committee Against TSPSC Paper Leakage Scandal. Congress, BSP, CPI (ML) New Democracy, CPIML Prajapandha, AAP, Lok Satta, Labour Party  participated in the agitation.“All the 13 accused in the case have a threat to their life. BJP eliminated 36 members in the Vyapam scam and similar thing could happen in Telangana,” Praveen Kumar said.

Finding fault with the TSPSC for rescheduling dates for examination of several posts in various departments, Praveen said that while a petition for CBI inquiry is pending in the High Court, and ED is investigating the case, it is ridiculous that the Commission has revised the dates. He demanded that the exams be held only after the constitution of a new Public Service Commission.Slamming the BRS legislators, TJS leader Prof Kodandaram demanded Rs 1 lakh compensation to all the job aspirants who suffered due to the leak scandal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Former Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba. (File | PTI)
SC sets aside Bombay HC order acquitting ex-DU professor Saibaba in Maoist links case
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
We won't be in govt if Ajit Pawar joins BJP with NCP group: Shiv Sena
Karnataka polls: BJP brass upset over Lingayat vote mess
Image used for representational purpose only.
Kerala's drinking water sources face contamination threat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp