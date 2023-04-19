Book cases against all TSPSC members: BSP

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BSP State president RS Praveen Kumar on Tuesday demanded that cases be booked against all the members of TSPSC under PD Act for leak of question papers. He was speaking at ‘Nirudyoga Dheeksha, Akhilapaksha Barosa’, organised by the Committee Against TSPSC Paper Leakage Scandal. Congress, BSP, CPI (ML) New Democracy, CPIML Prajapandha, AAP, Lok Satta, Labour Party participated in the agitation.“All the 13 accused in the case have a threat to their life. BJP eliminated 36 members in the Vyapam scam and similar thing could happen in Telangana,” Praveen Kumar said.

Finding fault with the TSPSC for rescheduling dates for examination of several posts in various departments, Praveen said that while a petition for CBI inquiry is pending in the High Court, and ED is investigating the case, it is ridiculous that the Commission has revised the dates. He demanded that the exams be held only after the constitution of a new Public Service Commission.Slamming the BRS legislators, TJS leader Prof Kodandaram demanded Rs 1 lakh compensation to all the job aspirants who suffered due to the leak scandal.

HYDERABAD: BSP State president RS Praveen Kumar on Tuesday demanded that cases be booked against all the members of TSPSC under PD Act for leak of question papers. He was speaking at ‘Nirudyoga Dheeksha, Akhilapaksha Barosa’, organised by the Committee Against TSPSC Paper Leakage Scandal. Congress, BSP, CPI (ML) New Democracy, CPIML Prajapandha, AAP, Lok Satta, Labour Party participated in the agitation.“All the 13 accused in the case have a threat to their life. BJP eliminated 36 members in the Vyapam scam and similar thing could happen in Telangana,” Praveen Kumar said. Finding fault with the TSPSC for rescheduling dates for examination of several posts in various departments, Praveen said that while a petition for CBI inquiry is pending in the High Court, and ED is investigating the case, it is ridiculous that the Commission has revised the dates. He demanded that the exams be held only after the constitution of a new Public Service Commission.Slamming the BRS legislators, TJS leader Prof Kodandaram demanded Rs 1 lakh compensation to all the job aspirants who suffered due to the leak scandal.