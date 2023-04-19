Hyderabad DAV school rape case: Driver sentenced to 20 years in jail

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A fast track special court for POCSO cases on Tuesday sentenced Rajani Kumar, the van driver working in the DAV School, Banjara Hills, to 20 years in prison and a fine of Rs 5,000 for the brutal rape of a kindergarten student which came to light on October 18, 2022. School principal Madhavi Reddy was acquitted.

The incident came to light after the parents of the survivor filed a complaint after noticing the child showing signs of trauma upon spotting the driver on the school premises. When cajoled, the child revealed the sickening details to them.

During the investigation, scientific and technical evidence was collected by a team of 12 police personnel and legal experts. Subsequently a chargesheet was filed on November 21 in the POCSO Court and the trial began on January 24, 2023.

Advocate Uday Kanth described the judgement as an “exemplary one” that would serve as a warning to those who harbour negative intentions towards women. “While the judgement cannot bring back their happiness, it brings some closure to the family,” he said. “My daughter is from the same class. I am so happy that justice has been done,” said Ashok Mylabathula, a parent.

HYDERABAD: A fast track special court for POCSO cases on Tuesday sentenced Rajani Kumar, the van driver working in the DAV School, Banjara Hills, to 20 years in prison and a fine of Rs 5,000 for the brutal rape of a kindergarten student which came to light on October 18, 2022. School principal Madhavi Reddy was acquitted. The incident came to light after the parents of the survivor filed a complaint after noticing the child showing signs of trauma upon spotting the driver on the school premises. When cajoled, the child revealed the sickening details to them. During the investigation, scientific and technical evidence was collected by a team of 12 police personnel and legal experts. Subsequently a chargesheet was filed on November 21 in the POCSO Court and the trial began on January 24, 2023.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Advocate Uday Kanth described the judgement as an “exemplary one” that would serve as a warning to those who harbour negative intentions towards women. “While the judgement cannot bring back their happiness, it brings some closure to the family,” he said. “My daughter is from the same class. I am so happy that justice has been done,” said Ashok Mylabathula, a parent.