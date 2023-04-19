Release funds or wind up Board, say GRMB officials

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Officials of the Godavari River Management Board (GRMB) have proposed winding up the Board as they have no funds to run it. In a letter to the Ministry of Jal Shakti, they informed that Andhra Pradesh and Telangana were not releasing their share of funds to the GRMB and requested funds from the Consolidated Fund of India. However, TS officials told Express on Tuesday that they released their share of funds and said they were least bothered even if the Centre decided to wind up the Board.

The GRMB meeting scheduled on Wednesday to discuss the financial situation has been cancelled as officials from AP wanted some time. The GRMB officials said that they had met salaries and minimum expenses from the reserve fund till now. “The reserve fund is almost exhausted, and as a result, the GRMB has no funds to even pay salaries,” the GRMB informed the Centre in the letter.

The letter says that even after repeated requests, and “till date, the State governments have not released any amount to GRMB, bringing the Board to the point of winding up, which would adversely impact appraisal of irrigation projects. In addition to impairing the functions envisaged in the AP Reorganisation Act-2014.”

The letter says that “the GRMB is functioning from the office premises, using office vehicles and other office partitions and furniture provided by Telangana government. They can be returned to them in the unfortunate event of winding up. The officers and staff of AP and Telangana on deputation to GRMB may need to be repatriated back to their respective State governments. Officers belonging to Central Water Engineering Service and Central Power Engineering Service may have to be either redeployed or placed on compulsory wait.”

“In order to avoid winding up of GRMB, it is requested that a bare minimum of Rs 8.5 crore out of the approved budget of Rs 16 crore for the financial year 2023-24 for meeting pay and allowances of GRMB officers and staff may kindly be released immediately to GRMB as loan/ grant from the Consolidated Fund of India. The amount will be returned once funds from the AP and TS government are received,” the letter said.

