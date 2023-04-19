Telangana: Jagtial docs leave cloth in woman’s abdomen

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL: The negligence of doctors has almost cost a woman her life. Sixteen months after doctors at Jagtial Area Hospital left a piece of cloth in the abdomen of a patient during C section surgery, it was removed by doctors of a private hospital in Vemulawada two days ago.

Though the patient, 35-year-old Navyasri from Namilakonda of Kodimyal mandal, started getting pain one month after the surgery, she dismissed it as one that was due to indigestion. But with pain increasing by degrees, she recently visited the private hospital in Vemulawada. “The doctors at Jagtial left a piece of cloth in my abdomen. It is a clear case of negligence,” she said.

Learning about the botched surgery at Jagtial Hospital, District Collector Shaik Yasmeen Basha ordered an inquiry. She directed the Jagtial Area Hospital Resident Medical Officer (RMO) to conduct a proper inquiry and submit a report on who performed the surgery and whose negligence it was that a piece of cloth remained in the patient’s abdomen.RMO Dr A Chandrasheakr has begun checking the records to find out who performed the surgery.

