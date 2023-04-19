Home States Telangana

Telangana: Jagtial docs leave cloth in woman’s abdomen

Though the patient, 35-year-old Navyasri from Namilakonda of Kodimyal mandal, started getting pain one month after the surgery, she dismissed it as one that was due to indigestion.

Published: 19th April 2023 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2023 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

A doctor conducting a surgery

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL: The negligence of doctors has almost cost a woman her life. Sixteen months after doctors at Jagtial Area Hospital left a piece of cloth in the abdomen of a patient during C section surgery, it was removed by doctors of a private hospital in Vemulawada two days ago.

Though the patient, 35-year-old Navyasri from Namilakonda of Kodimyal mandal, started getting pain one month after the surgery, she dismissed it as one that was due to indigestion. But with pain increasing by degrees, she recently visited the private hospital in Vemulawada. “The doctors at Jagtial left a piece of cloth in my abdomen. It is a clear case of negligence,” she said.

Learning about the botched surgery at Jagtial Hospital, District Collector Shaik Yasmeen Basha ordered an inquiry. She directed the Jagtial Area Hospital Resident Medical Officer (RMO) to conduct a proper inquiry and submit a report on who performed the surgery and whose negligence it was that a piece of cloth remained in the patient’s abdomen.RMO Dr A Chandrasheakr has begun checking the records to find out who performed the surgery.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Medical negligence
India Matters
Former Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba. (File | PTI)
SC sets aside Bombay HC order acquitting ex-DU professor Saibaba in Maoist links case
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
We won't be in govt if Ajit Pawar joins BJP with NCP group: Shiv Sena
Karnataka polls: BJP brass upset over Lingayat vote mess
Image used for representational purpose only.
Kerala's drinking water sources face contamination threat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp