Telangana Minister Niranjan built farmhouse in catchment area of Krishna river: BJP MLA

HYDERABAD: In a sensational allegation against Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy, BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao on Tuesday accused the former of building a farmhouse with a compound wall in Chandur village of Manopad mandal of Jogulamba Gadwal district after occupying the catchment area of Krishna river and consolidating assigned lands, Inam lands and government lands into one large parcel of 165 acres. Addressing media persons at BJP party office in Nampally on Tuesday, Raghunandan Rao dared Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to take action against his cabinet colleague and stand by the statement he made from the first Assembly session that after the formation of Telangana, he would not spare even his family members if they were guilty of wrongdoings.He demanded that the chief minister release a white paper on the farmhouses of BRS ministers. Raghunandan alleged that Niranjan Reddy also built palatial farmhouses at Kothapet of Pangal mandal and Mojerla of Peddamandadi mandal in Wanaparthy district. The BJP leader said that Niranjan Reddy's modus operandi was to first register the lands under the name of STs, then claim the benefits of agriculture and horticulture department's schemes, and then register those lands in the name of his family members. He found fault with the release of Rs 3.66 crore tribal welfare fund through GO 147 on March 31, to lay a CC road near his farmhouse in Peddamandadi.He also suspected that Manopad MRO's office was set on fire on October 21, 2021, to get rid of the original land records, so that the occupied lands could be regularised, and wondered why no investigation was done, and why no charge-sheet was filed against anybody in the case.