Telangana asks Centre to direct CWC to immediately appraise PRLIS DPR

HYDERABAD: Stung by the attitude of the Central Water Commission (CWC), which returned the detailed project report (DPR) of Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS) three days ago, the State government on Tuesday dashed off a strongly-worded letter to the Jal Shakti Ministry, urging it to direct the CWC to appraise the DPR without any further delay.In a letter to Jal Shakti Secretary, Special Chief Secretary (Irrigation) Rajat Kumar dismissed the basis on which the DPR was returned, quoting reasons like “matter is sub-judice” and “reallocation of water”.

Rajat Kumar stated that the matter was not “sub-judice” as perceived by the CWC. The official sources said that the Andhra Pradesh raised only some objections on Palamuru-Rangareddy project, on which hearings are going on before the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal. As per the terms of reference (ToR), the Tribunal could not allocate water afresh between AP and TS. Secondly, reallocation of 45 tmcft water to Palamuru-Rangareddy by the State government was acceptable and it was in practice in AP and Karnataka, he said.

Water reallocated

Meanwhile, officials said that Telangana reallocated 45 tmcft of water, saved in minor irrigation sector, to PRLIS project. The State will also immediately get 45 tmcft of additional water in Krishna above Nagarjuna Sagar as AP is constructing Polavaram project. With this, Telangana took up Palamuru-Rangareddy to utilise 90 tmcft water, they said.

The officials pointed out that water was reallocated from one project to other even in the undivided Andhra Pradesh. Karnataka too reallocated water from other projects to Upper Bhadra project, the officials pointed and added that the Centre gave approvals for Upper Bhadra and conferred national project status on it. “When Telangana reallocated its own share of water form minor irrigation sector to Palamuru-Rangareddy, there should not be any objection to anyone,” official sources explained and blamed the Jal Shakti Ministry for adopting dual stands.

The officials urged the Union ministry to ensure that the DPR of Palamuru-Rangareddy is evaluated, subject to the final orders of the Tribunal/court. There is no need for sending back the DPR, they contended. “The Centre is not giving fair treatment to Telangana projects,” an official alleged.

The officials wanted the Union ministry to accord permission to Palamuru-Rangareddy, which is considered as life-line of south Telangana. “As per the Jal Shakti’s gazette notification issued in July, 2021, Telangana sent the DPR to get approval for Palamuru-Rangareddy. It was the duty of the Centre to approve the project,” another said.

