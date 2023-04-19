TSPSC scam: ED grills accused on financial deals

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Enforcement Directorate interrogated Praveen Kumar and Atlu Rajasekhar, the main accused in the TSPSC question paper leak, for the second day on Tuesday at the Chanchalguda central prison, where the court had granted the agency two days custody. The custody period has now been completed.

During the interrogation, the agency recorded the statements of both the accused about the money they allegedly collected from those who obtained the leaked question papers. The agency suspects that the amount they collected is involved in money laundering and is unaccounted for. The ED officials asked Praveen and Rajasekhar about transactions of `3 lakh and `7 lakh from their respective accounts. They also received `4 lakh from an, as yet, unidentified person’s account, which the agency suspects to have been laundered money.

The ED officials also verified the transactions between Renuka and Praveen, who are accused of distributing the leaked question papers and settling deals with those who obtained them.

The agency plans to interrogate other accused persons who were involved in money deals. The agency will also approach the court again to request custody of Praveen and Rajasekhar after analysing the statements made by them.

HYDERABAD: The Enforcement Directorate interrogated Praveen Kumar and Atlu Rajasekhar, the main accused in the TSPSC question paper leak, for the second day on Tuesday at the Chanchalguda central prison, where the court had granted the agency two days custody. The custody period has now been completed. During the interrogation, the agency recorded the statements of both the accused about the money they allegedly collected from those who obtained the leaked question papers. The agency suspects that the amount they collected is involved in money laundering and is unaccounted for. The ED officials asked Praveen and Rajasekhar about transactions of `3 lakh and `7 lakh from their respective accounts. They also received `4 lakh from an, as yet, unidentified person’s account, which the agency suspects to have been laundered money. The ED officials also verified the transactions between Renuka and Praveen, who are accused of distributing the leaked question papers and settling deals with those who obtained them.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The agency plans to interrogate other accused persons who were involved in money deals. The agency will also approach the court again to request custody of Praveen and Rajasekhar after analysing the statements made by them.