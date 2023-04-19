Viveka case: TS HC directs CBI not to arrest Avinash Reddy till April 25

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday granted interim relief to Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy in the YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case.While hearing the case, Justice K Surender restrained the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) from arresting Avinash Reddy until April 25, but ordered him to appear before the probe officials regularly and cooperate in the investigation.

Additionally, the court directed the CBI to provide questions in written form and record the interrogation in audio and video formats, to submit it to the court a day before the next hearing.The judge imposed a condition on Avinash that he must appear for CBI questioning until April 25, taking into account the probe agency’s argument that further questioning of the MP was required in this case since the Supreme Court had given it until April 30 to complete the investigation.

The CBI maintained that additional evidence supported Avinash Reddy’s involvement in the plot that led to Vivekananda Reddy’s murder, opposing Avinash Reddy’s request for anticipatory bail.The CBI counsel stated that the investigative team was attempting to determine the precise reason why Vivekananda Reddy was killed and that Avinash must be questioned or taken into custody to determine the motive.

Avinash claimed that the deceased was a womaniser who engaged in commercial activity worth millions of dollars and had family disputes. The CBI counsel claimed the probe did not find any evidence for the same.

In response to Avinash Reddy’s claims that Vivekananda Reddy harassed the mother of the accused Sunil Yadav and that this may have been the cause of the killing, the CBI counsel informed the court that the mother denied the claims.

Counsel of N Sunitha Reddy, the daughter of Vivekananda, claimed that Avinash’s attorney was disparaging the CBI because it was providing material to the media. He submitted that comments of Dastagiri, an accused-turned-approver, that the YSRC officials were threatening him should also be scrutinised.

