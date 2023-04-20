Home States Telangana

BRS changes venue of Maharashtra public meeting on request of police 

In the meantime, several key leaders from Aurangabad joined the BRS in the presence of party supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Wednesday. 

Published: 20th April 2023 10:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2023 10:37 AM

BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao welcomes former NCP vice-president (Aurangabad) Ranwa Singh into the party fold, in Hyderabad on Wednesday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Accepting a request from the Maharashtra police, the BRS has changed the venue of its public meeting scheduled for April 24 in Aurangabad. The BRS had planned to hold the public meeting at the Aam Khas Maidan in Aurangabad, but the Maharashtra police denied permission and requested a change of venue. Following this, the pink party has changed the venue of the public meeting to Jabinda Maidan. 

On Wednesday, BRS MLA A Jeevan Reddy performed bhumi puja at the Jabinda Maidan and started the preparations for the public meeting. Later, Jeevan Reddy told reporters that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would explain the 450 schemes being implemented in Telangana to the people of Maharashtra. 

More leaders join BRS

In the meantime, several key leaders from Aurangabad joined the BRS in the presence of party supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Aurangabad ZP chairperson and NCP leader Feroz Khan, NCP vice-president Ranva Singh, Jagadish Pandey, Maharashtra Annadatha Shetkari Sanghatana president Jayaji Rao Suryavanshi, Shetkari Sanghatana Vidarbha president Jangadish Ponde, and Polambari NCP vice-president Triambath Madge all joined the BRS. Additionally, a large number of farmers, farmer leaders, and social activists also joined the BRS during the day.

Delhi office

Meanwhile, R&B Minister Vemula Prasanth Reddy inspected the ongoing construction works of the BRS office in Vasant Vihar, Delhi. Prasanth Reddy provided instructions to the contracting agency on the finishing works.

In-charge appointed

On Wednesday, the BRS appointed MLC Padi Kaushik Reddy as Huzurabad Assembly segment in-charge. With this appointment, Kaushik Reddy is likely to be fielded on a BRS ticket in the upcoming Assembly elections from the Huzurabad seat. Meanwhile, former Minister Patnam Mahender Reddy dismissed reports that he was leaving BRS. 

