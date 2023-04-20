Congress, BJP name star campaigners for Karnataka elections

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking into account the fact that Telugu-speaking people are numerically strong in several Assembly segments in Karnataka, the Congress and the BJP have selected senior leaders from Telangana as star campaigners for the upcoming Assembly polls in the neighbouring State.

With this, leaders of the three major political parties - the BRS, Congress and BJP - are going to play a key role in the Karnataka Assembly polls. The BRS has already extended its support to the JD(S) in Karnataka and several leaders of the pink party too will campaign in that State. The presence of Telugu-speaking people is high in Raichur, Ballari, Kolar, Bengaluru, Bidar, Tumkur and other areas.

BRS Lok Sabha member BB Patil can speak Kannada and he is a Lingayat. The BRS may include him in its list of leaders who are going to campaign on behalf of JDS. Meanwhile, the Congress named TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy as its star campaigner in Karnataka. Revanth Reddy can influence young voters, the party believes. Former Team India captain Mohammad Azharuddin is also among the Congress’ star campaigners. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and former minister in undivided Andhra Pradesh DK Aruna and others are among star campaigners of the BJP.

Karnataka star campaigners from TS

CONGRESS

■ TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy

■ Former cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin

BJP

■ Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

■ Former minister DK Aruna

