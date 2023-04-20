Home States Telangana

Congress, BJP name star campaigners for Karnataka elections

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and former minister in undivided Andhra Pradesh DK Aruna and others are among star campaigners of the BJP. 

Published: 20th April 2023 09:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2023 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag, Congress Flag

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking into account the fact that Telugu-speaking people are numerically strong in several Assembly segments in Karnataka, the Congress and the BJP have selected senior leaders from Telangana as star campaigners for the upcoming Assembly polls in the neighbouring State. 

With this, leaders of the three major political parties - the BRS, Congress and BJP - are going to play a key role in the Karnataka Assembly polls. The BRS has already extended its support to the JD(S) in Karnataka and several leaders of the pink party too will campaign in that State. The presence of Telugu-speaking people is high in Raichur, Ballari, Kolar, Bengaluru, Bidar, Tumkur and other areas. 

BRS Lok Sabha member BB Patil can speak Kannada and he is a Lingayat. The BRS may include him in its list of leaders who are going to campaign on behalf of JDS. Meanwhile, the Congress named TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy as its star campaigner in Karnataka. Revanth Reddy can influence young voters, the party believes. Former Team India captain Mohammad Azharuddin is also among the Congress’ star campaigners. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and former minister in undivided Andhra Pradesh DK Aruna and others are among star campaigners of the BJP. 

Karnataka star campaigners from TS

CONGRESS 

■ TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy
■ Former cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin

BJP

■ Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
■ Former minister DK Aruna 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress BJP Telangana Karnataka assembly elections 2023
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Surat court rejects Rahul Gandhi's plea for stay on conviction in criminal defamation case
Image of the Indian Parliament in New Delhi, used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Bill on Uniform Civil Code to be July flashpoint
Representational Image. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Russia plans to Make in India to resolve payment problem
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)
India logs 12,591 new Covid cases in a day, highest in around 8 months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp