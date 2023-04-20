Congress will leave Revanth high and dry: Chugh

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In true filmy style, BJP State in-charge Tarun Chugh on Wednesday mouthed the famous dialogue of the movie “Sholay,” asking “Ab tera kya hoga Revanth Reddy?” before media persons at the BJP party office in Nampally.

Claiming that AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge was negotiating an anti-BJP alliance in New Delhi with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, and leaders of other parties, Chugh wondered about the future of TPCC president A Revanth Reddy if such an alliance fructifies.

Answering his own question, he said that only time would decide what happens to Revanth and that building a ‘morcha’ against the state government will ultimately benefit the BJP.

Chugh further said that it was the vision and the nine-year track record of the BJP government at the Centre that was drawing leaders from various parties to join it. He also expressed confidence in BJP emerging victorious in the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections, stating that the decision to not give tickets to many sitting BJP MLAs was taken to encourage young and energetic new leaders to enter politics, as it was done in the Gujarat Assembly elections.

Chugh said that BJP will not stop its agitation regarding the TSPSC question papers leak until IT Minister KT Rama Rao is removed from the cabinet, the case is handed over to a sitting High Court judge, and a compensation of Rs 1 lakh per head is given to job aspirants affected by the scam.

KCR’s silence on TSPSC scam confounding: Bandi

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay questioned why the Chief Minister was yet to comment on the scam, many days after it was reported.Sanjay questioned how the State government could make tall claims of providing safe drinking water through Mission Bhagiratha when there is a water problem in many areas across the State. He claimed that the Centre has provided drinking water connections to all households across the country through Jal Jeevan Mission at a cost of Rs 16,000 per tap, while the same effort in Telangana through Mission Bhagiratha cost Rs 40,000 per connection.

Sanjay also alleged that one family attends all official programs and takes commissions for various works in the constituency in Banswada, where around a hundred people, including leaders from Congress, BRS, and CPM, joined the BJP on Wednesday in the presence of Chugh.

HYDERABAD: In true filmy style, BJP State in-charge Tarun Chugh on Wednesday mouthed the famous dialogue of the movie “Sholay,” asking “Ab tera kya hoga Revanth Reddy?” before media persons at the BJP party office in Nampally. Claiming that AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge was negotiating an anti-BJP alliance in New Delhi with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, and leaders of other parties, Chugh wondered about the future of TPCC president A Revanth Reddy if such an alliance fructifies. Answering his own question, he said that only time would decide what happens to Revanth and that building a ‘morcha’ against the state government will ultimately benefit the BJP.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Chugh further said that it was the vision and the nine-year track record of the BJP government at the Centre that was drawing leaders from various parties to join it. He also expressed confidence in BJP emerging victorious in the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections, stating that the decision to not give tickets to many sitting BJP MLAs was taken to encourage young and energetic new leaders to enter politics, as it was done in the Gujarat Assembly elections. Chugh said that BJP will not stop its agitation regarding the TSPSC question papers leak until IT Minister KT Rama Rao is removed from the cabinet, the case is handed over to a sitting High Court judge, and a compensation of Rs 1 lakh per head is given to job aspirants affected by the scam. KCR’s silence on TSPSC scam confounding: Bandi BJP State president Bandi Sanjay questioned why the Chief Minister was yet to comment on the scam, many days after it was reported.Sanjay questioned how the State government could make tall claims of providing safe drinking water through Mission Bhagiratha when there is a water problem in many areas across the State. He claimed that the Centre has provided drinking water connections to all households across the country through Jal Jeevan Mission at a cost of Rs 16,000 per tap, while the same effort in Telangana through Mission Bhagiratha cost Rs 40,000 per connection. Sanjay also alleged that one family attends all official programs and takes commissions for various works in the constituency in Banswada, where around a hundred people, including leaders from Congress, BRS, and CPM, joined the BJP on Wednesday in the presence of Chugh.