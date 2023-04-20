Harish sets Dasara deadline for Warangal Health City

Home States Telangana

The Minister urged officials to expand the structures according to future needs while ensuring quality construction and medical care.

HYDERABAD: Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao on Wednesday instructed officials of Roads and Buildings department to expedite the construction of Warangal Health City and complete the work by Dasara. Chairing a review meeting with officials here, Harish Rao said that Warangal Health City was a significant medical facility being constructed as per the vision of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. 

The minister also directed the officials to speed up the construction of three TIMS hospitals proposed at Sanathnagar, LB Nagar, and Alwal in Hyderabad to provide advanced medical care to the people living in the suburbs.

Underscoring the need to establish TIMS on par with AIIMS in Delhi, Harish Rao directed the officials to complete the construction of eight teaching hospitals and prepare the design of nine medical colleges by this year.

The health minister said that Warangal multi-specialty hospital would become a medical hub equipped with modern medical facilities, state-of-the-art modular operation theatres, and air handling units to prevent the spread of infections. The Minister urged officials to expand the structures according to future needs while ensuring quality construction and medical care.

Report on EHS

Harish Rao also directed the officials concerned to discuss with the leaders of employees and teachers unions and submit a comprehensive report within 10 days on the Employees Health Scheme (EHS), a cashless health scheme. Harish Rao said that the State government announced in the Assembly that it would bring in a new EHS system, as requested by the employees and teachers. 

Nod for 6 medical colleges 

He stated that the State government has obtained permissions required for six of nine proposed medical colleges in the State. The officials informed the Minister that they are confident of getting permissions for the remaining three colleges in the near future.

