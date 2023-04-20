‘Pressure’ from seniors forces Congress to put off Nalgonda meet

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Bowing to the pressure from heavyweights in the party, the Congress on Wednesday postponed the proposed protest meeting at Mahatma Gandhi University in Nalgonda, according to District Congress Committee (DCC) president Shankar Naik.

The decision comes in the wake of Nalgonda MP and former Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N Uttam Kumar Reddy’s reported discontentment over the “unilateral decision” to organise a protest in Nalgonda without informing him.“I have no information about the meeting… Let anybody do anything they want. In case of Priyanka Gandhi’s meeting, I will work with my heart and soul to mobilise (the public),” Uttam told TNIE.

Incumbent TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday announced that they would organise a series of protests against the state of unemployment in the State and the TSPSC question paper leak scandal at universities and a few district headquarters across the State.

Uttam met Thakre

Soon after the announcement of protests at the Mahatma Gandhi University, the former TPCC chief took up the issue with AICC Telangana in-charge Manikrao Thakre apprising him his objections, sources said. Taking into consideration Uttam’s objections, the party postponed the meeting, which was planned in preparation for Priyanka Gandhi’s public meeting, they added.

It must be noted that Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy had opposed Revanth holding a similar preparatory meeting prior to Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Warangal Declaration’ last year.

This ‘unilateral decision’ of Revanth’s to organise protests without ‘consulting or discussing them within the party forum’ has apparently aggrieved many seniors in the party. The seniors are of the opinion that Nalgonda is the only district in the country where both the Lok Sabha seats were won by the party, and yet the local MPs were not taken into consideration before announcing party activity in their district, according to sources.

A senior leader, under the condition of anonymity, said the TPCC chief is trying to encourage factionalism in the party. “Revanth appointed his henchmen in the ranks of TPCC and he has been informing only them about the party activities while sidelining the leaders,” he remarked. He added that even former CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy used to inform the district leaders before holding any party activity in their districts.

