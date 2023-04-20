Telangana sizzles as temperature crosses 44°C

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Summer heat continues in the State with temperatures in districts hovering above 44 degrees. Hyderabad recorded a temperature of 41 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. Districts such as Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Jagtial, Adilabad, Suryapet, Nagarkurnool and a few others reported above 44 degrees with the highest temperature -- 44.5 degrees -- being recorded at Mahadevpur in Bhupalpally.In the State capital, Malkajgiri recorded the season’s highest temperature of 41.3 degrees.

The temperatures during the same period last year were more or less the same. As summer has gained momentum, now the temperatures are set to cross 45 degrees. As per the IMD’s forecast, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places in a few districts of Telangana. Across the city, the weather would be partly cloudy with the possibility of the development of thunderclouds towards evening or night. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 38 degrees and 25 degrees respectively.

