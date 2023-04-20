Home States Telangana

Telangana sizzles as temperature crosses 44°C

The temperatures during the same period last year were more or less the same.

Published: 20th April 2023 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2023 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

School, summer

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Madhav K)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Summer heat continues in the State with temperatures in districts hovering above 44 degrees. Hyderabad recorded a temperature of 41 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. Districts such as Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Jagtial, Adilabad, Suryapet, Nagarkurnool and a few others reported above 44 degrees with the highest temperature  -- 44.5 degrees -- being recorded at Mahadevpur in Bhupalpally.In the State capital, Malkajgiri recorded the season’s highest temperature of 41.3 degrees.

The temperatures during the same period last year were more or less the same. As summer has gained momentum, now the temperatures are set to cross 45 degrees. As per the IMD’s forecast, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places in a few districts of Telangana. Across the city, the weather would be partly cloudy with the possibility of the development of thunderclouds towards evening or night. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 38 degrees and 25 degrees respectively.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
 Summer heat Telangana Hyderabad
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Surat court rejects Rahul Gandhi's plea for stay on conviction in criminal defamation case
Image of the Indian Parliament in New Delhi, used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Bill on Uniform Civil Code to be July flashpoint
Representational Image. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Russia plans to Make in India to resolve payment problem
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)
India logs 12,591 new Covid cases in a day, highest in around 8 months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp