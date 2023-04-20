Telangana govt nod to TSPSC member for foreign tour raises eyebrows

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even as the probe by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) into the money laundering aspect of Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) paper leak is in progress, the State government’s decision to accord permission to TSPSC member K Ravinder Reddy to go on a foreign tour drew flak from political parties. The State government has issued a GO on Tuesday, granting him leave for 11 days — from May 17 to May 27 — to visit Switzerland, France and Italy with his family on personal reasons.

“After careful examination of the matter, Sri K Ravinder Reddy, Hon’ble Member, TSPSC, is hereby sanctioned (11) days of Earned Leave w.e.f.17.05.2023 to 27.05.2023 (BDI) and permitted to visit European countries (Switzerland, France and Italy) on personal affairs and also to leave the headquarters. After availing of (11) days of E.L., the Hon’ble Member will have (52) days of E.L. in his leave account,” Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari said in GO 569.

The political detractors have wondered whether Ravinder Reddy is travelling to foreign countries to manipulate the economic aspects of the scandal. Speaking to TNIE, NSUI State president Balmoori Venkat Narsing Rao, who has filed a public interest litigation in the Telangana High Court, seeking a CBI inquiry into the paper leak, said that it was objectionable that one of the TSPSC members was going on foreign tour when the investigation into the money laundering aspect of the case was in progress. “We suspect that they are trying to manipulate their economic transactions. This needs to be probed,” Venkat said.

Former Additional Director General of Police and BSP State president RS Praveen Kumar said that they would complain about the latest development to the ED. “Recently, the bio of Ravinder Reddy has been removed from TSPSC’s official website. The possibility of manipulation of money laundering records cannot be ruled out,” Praveen Kumar alleged.

