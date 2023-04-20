Viveka murder case: CBI questions Avinash for 8 hours

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) questioned Kadapa Lok Sabha member YS Avinash Reddy on Wednesday in connection with the YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case for almost eight hours. The questioning took place in Hyderabad. According to sources, the CBI officials recorded the entire proceedings and took Avinash Reddy's answers in written format. During the questioning, the CBI officials reportedly asked Avinash Reddy about what happened three hours before Vivekananda Reddy's murder, based on information provided by Uday Kumar Reddy and Bhaskar Reddy. They also asked him about his meeting with the individuals accused of murdering Vivekananda Reddy. The CBI will continue to question Avinash Reddy on Thursday. It's worth noting that the Telangana High Court directed the CBI not to arrest Avinash Reddy until April 25 and ordered them to provide written questions and record the interrogation in audio and video formats to submit to the court. In addition, the CBI officials separately questioned Bhaskar Reddy and Uday Kumar, both of whom were brought from Chanchalguda jail to the CBI office in the morning.