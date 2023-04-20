Home States Telangana

Youths being misled on jobs: Jagadish

He reminded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised to create two crore jobs every year, but the fact was that the Union government has actually removed two lakh jobs every year since 2014.

Published: 20th April 2023 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2023 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy

Telangana Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: Responding to allegations of rising unemployment in Telangana, State Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Wednesday challenged Congress and BJP leaders to debate the filling of vacancies in the public sector. 

Reminding that the State government led by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has filled 1,32,632 vacancies in the past nine years, Jagadish Reddy told the media at Suryapet that the Congress and BJP have not been able to fill even 10,000 vacancies in the States ruled by them in the past decade. 

“They have called for an “Nirudyoga march”. It is nothing but to mislead the unemployed. The fact is that if any Nirudyoga march has to be taken out, it should be done in Delhi and not in ‘galli’ (street),” the Minister said.

