Bandi takes potshots at KCR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Poking fun at Chief Minister for deciding not to participate in the bidding for procuring steel from Vizag Steel Plant (VSP) through Singareni Collieries Company Limited as reported, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay on Thursday said that the people of the two Telugu States were “laughing at KCR’s all talk and no action”.

Sanjay, along with party MLA Eatala Rajender, former MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, former minister AA Chandrasekhar, and other leaders held a preparatory meeting in Chevella for Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s public meeting “Vijaya Sankalpa Sabha” to be held on April 23.

Addressing the gathering of the party leaders of Chevella Lok Sabha constituency, Sanjay questioned how the Chief Minister, who he said couldn’t reopen the Nizam Sugar Factory, Rayon factory, or establish Bayyaram Steel Factory, could talk about saving the VSP.

“KCR doesn’t know what he says. He doesn’t even fulfil his promises. He gave cheques to farmers in Punjab which bounced. The people of Telangana are hanging their heads in shame due to his false promises and tall talk,” Sanjay said.

HYDERABAD: Poking fun at Chief Minister for deciding not to participate in the bidding for procuring steel from Vizag Steel Plant (VSP) through Singareni Collieries Company Limited as reported, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay on Thursday said that the people of the two Telugu States were “laughing at KCR’s all talk and no action”. Sanjay, along with party MLA Eatala Rajender, former MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, former minister AA Chandrasekhar, and other leaders held a preparatory meeting in Chevella for Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s public meeting “Vijaya Sankalpa Sabha” to be held on April 23. Addressing the gathering of the party leaders of Chevella Lok Sabha constituency, Sanjay questioned how the Chief Minister, who he said couldn’t reopen the Nizam Sugar Factory, Rayon factory, or establish Bayyaram Steel Factory, could talk about saving the VSP.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “KCR doesn’t know what he says. He doesn’t even fulfil his promises. He gave cheques to farmers in Punjab which bounced. The people of Telangana are hanging their heads in shame due to his false promises and tall talk,” Sanjay said.