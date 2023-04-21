Home States Telangana

Bandi takes potshots at KCR

Sanjay questioned how the Chief Minister, who he said couldn’t reopen the Nizam Sugar Factory, Rayon factory, or establish Bayyaram Steel Factory, could talk about saving the VSP.

Published: 21st April 2023 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2023 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Telangana BJP president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Poking fun at Chief Minister for deciding not to participate in the bidding for procuring steel from Vizag Steel Plant (VSP) through Singareni Collieries Company Limited as reported, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay on Thursday said that the people of the two Telugu States were “laughing at KCR’s all talk and no action”.

Sanjay, along with party MLA Eatala Rajender, former MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, former minister AA Chandrasekhar, and other leaders held a preparatory meeting in Chevella for Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s public meeting “Vijaya Sankalpa Sabha” to be held on April 23.

Addressing the gathering of the party leaders of Chevella Lok Sabha constituency, Sanjay questioned how the Chief Minister, who he said couldn’t reopen the Nizam Sugar Factory, Rayon factory, or establish Bayyaram Steel Factory, could talk about saving the VSP.

“KCR doesn’t know what he says. He doesn’t even fulfil his promises. He gave cheques to farmers in Punjab which bounced. The people of Telangana are hanging their heads in shame due to his false promises and tall talk,” Sanjay said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Chandrasekhar Rao Vizag Steel Plant Bandi Sanjay
India Matters
Robert Vadra (File Photo | PTI)
After 5 years Haryana govt says no violation in Robert Vadra-DLF land deal
Surya Harijan walking barefoot for several kilometres only to collect her pension from a bank.
70-year-old forced to walk barefoot in scorching heat for kilometres to collect pension in Odisha
Image of a cheetah at the Kuno National Park, used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
India's cheetah reintroduction plan ignored spatial ecology: Scientists  
Police immediately took her to a hospitaL.(Photo | Screengrab)
40-year-old woman shot at inside Saket court in Delhi, rushed to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp