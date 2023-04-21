Home States Telangana

BJP Telangana leaders told to form booth panels before April 30

However, party leaders have been struggling to form committees with 20-30 members, given the difficulty in finding even 2-3 workers in a booth.

Published: 21st April 2023

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP national organising joint general secretary Shiv Prakash issued a stern warning to the party’s Telangana leaders on Thursday, telling them that their political future depended on the success of forming and strengthening polling booth committees in the State.

During a review meeting of the “Booth Swashaktikaran Abhiyan” at the BJP party office in Nampally, Shiv Prakash directed the BJP leaders to ensure that all booth committees were formed before the 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme on April 30.

He expressed his dissatisfaction over the fact that not even 25% booth committees had been formed in the State so far. Shiv Prakash said that the strength of the booth-level committees was the reason behind the saffron party’s success in the Karnataka Assembly elections, and the same needed to be followed in Telangana.

The instructions stipulate that there must be at least 11 members in a booth-level committee, and a 31-member committee will be considered strong. The primary tasks of the “Booth Sashaktikaran Abhiyan” are preparing a list of committee members, delegating responsibilities to them, and making them give a missed call to a centralised toll-free number, and making them download the ‘Saral App’.

However, party leaders have been struggling to form committees with 20-30 members, given the difficulty in finding even 2-3 workers in a booth. Despite this, the party’s central leadership has insisted that there is no other way out other than performing the assigned tasks.

