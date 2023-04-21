BRS leaders accuse Ponguleti of illegalities, seek CID inquiry

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Leaders of the BRS and elected representatives from Khammam district are demanding a CID inquiry into the alleged illegal activities of suspended BRS leader Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, including land grabbing and illegal financial activities.

However, supporters of Srinivas Reddy see this demand as “vendetta politics” in response to his criticism of the party. They highlight the irony of the BRS accusing the BJP of abusing power through central agencies while attempting to do the same at the state level.

During a press conference, BRS district president Tata Madhu, Khammam Mayor P Neeraja, and SUDA chairman Bacchu Vijyakumar alleged that they have evidence against Srinivas Reddy and have submitted it to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, requesting a CID inquiry.

On the other hand, supporters of the suspended BRS leader refuted the allegations against him, stating that they were baseless and motivated by vendetta politics. They also questioned why these leaders did not raise concerns earlier, while Srinivas Reddy was still a member of the BRS.

The supporters clarified that Srinivas Reddy had earned his money legally and was transparent about his business and contracts.They also accused the BRS of using investigative agencies to threaten their leaders, similar to the accusations they made against the Modi government.

