Home States Telangana

BRS leaders accuse Ponguleti of illegalities, seek CID inquiry

The supporters clarified that Srinivas Reddy had earned his money legally and was transparent about his business and contracts.

Published: 21st April 2023 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2023 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

BRS leader Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy

BRS leader Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Leaders of the BRS and elected representatives from Khammam district are demanding a CID inquiry into the alleged illegal activities of suspended BRS leader Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, including land grabbing and illegal financial activities.

However, supporters of Srinivas Reddy see this demand as “vendetta politics” in response to his criticism of the party. They highlight the irony of the BRS accusing the BJP of abusing power through central agencies while attempting to do the same at the state level.

During a press conference, BRS district president Tata Madhu, Khammam Mayor P Neeraja, and SUDA chairman Bacchu Vijyakumar alleged that they have evidence against Srinivas Reddy and have submitted it to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, requesting a CID inquiry.

On the other hand, supporters of the suspended BRS leader refuted the allegations against him, stating that they were baseless and motivated by vendetta politics. They also questioned why these leaders did not raise concerns earlier, while Srinivas Reddy was still a member of the BRS.

The supporters clarified that Srinivas Reddy had earned his money legally and was transparent about his business and contracts.They also accused the BRS of using investigative agencies to threaten their leaders, similar to the accusations they made against the Modi government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BRS leaders Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy CID inquiry
India Matters
Robert Vadra (File Photo | PTI)
After 5 years Haryana govt says no violation in Robert Vadra-DLF land deal
Surya Harijan walking barefoot for several kilometres only to collect her pension from a bank.
70-year-old forced to walk barefoot in scorching heat for kilometres to collect pension in Odisha
Image of a cheetah at the Kuno National Park, used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
India's cheetah reintroduction plan ignored spatial ecology: Scientists  
Police immediately took her to a hospitaL.(Photo | Screengrab)
40-year-old woman shot at inside Saket court in Delhi, rushed to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp