BRS working for a healthier Telangana: Harish

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Health Minister T Harish Rao inaugurated a new five-bed dialysis centre and a blood bank at Nampally Area Hospital on Thursday. The centre was established as requested by local AIMIM MLA Jaffar Hussain to provide better healthcare services to underprivileged people.

Speaking on the occasion, Harish Rao said that the number of dialysis centres has gone up from three to 102 in the State. “One dialysis centre has been established in each Assembly segment. These centres are providing free dialysis under the Aarogyasri scheme. More than 10,000 people now have access to free dialysis,” he said.

“The State government, which has been providing quality healthcare services on a par with corporate hospitals, has also been providing financial support to dialysis patients in the form of pensions and free bus passes to ensure their financial security,” the minister added.

Telangana now has 56 blood banks, discloses Minister

He said that the number of government blood banks has also gone up from 28 to 56 in the State. “The government also provided component separators to 27 blood banks, which enables one unit of blood to be used for three to four people,” he informed.

The government was committed to strengthening the State’s healthcare infrastructure and was currently working on several projects to achieve this goal, including the establishment of the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) to provide 6,000 super speciality beds in the state.

Trauma care services to be strengthened

Harish Rao criticised the previous governments of Congress and TDP for not building a single hospital in Hyderabad. He said that the State government was also taking steps to strengthen trauma care centres and emergency services in Telangana.

“Institutional deliveries have increased from 30% to 65% now, indicating an increase in people’s trust in government healthcare services,” Harish Rao said. He announced that the KCR Nutrition Kit program would be implemented across the State soon to provide essential nutrition support to 6.5 lakh pregnant women with a budget of Rs 250 crore.

HYDERABAD: Health Minister T Harish Rao inaugurated a new five-bed dialysis centre and a blood bank at Nampally Area Hospital on Thursday. The centre was established as requested by local AIMIM MLA Jaffar Hussain to provide better healthcare services to underprivileged people. Speaking on the occasion, Harish Rao said that the number of dialysis centres has gone up from three to 102 in the State. “One dialysis centre has been established in each Assembly segment. These centres are providing free dialysis under the Aarogyasri scheme. More than 10,000 people now have access to free dialysis,” he said. “The State government, which has been providing quality healthcare services on a par with corporate hospitals, has also been providing financial support to dialysis patients in the form of pensions and free bus passes to ensure their financial security,” the minister added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Telangana now has 56 blood banks, discloses Minister He said that the number of government blood banks has also gone up from 28 to 56 in the State. “The government also provided component separators to 27 blood banks, which enables one unit of blood to be used for three to four people,” he informed. The government was committed to strengthening the State’s healthcare infrastructure and was currently working on several projects to achieve this goal, including the establishment of the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) to provide 6,000 super speciality beds in the state. Trauma care services to be strengthened Harish Rao criticised the previous governments of Congress and TDP for not building a single hospital in Hyderabad. He said that the State government was also taking steps to strengthen trauma care centres and emergency services in Telangana. “Institutional deliveries have increased from 30% to 65% now, indicating an increase in people’s trust in government healthcare services,” Harish Rao said. He announced that the KCR Nutrition Kit program would be implemented across the State soon to provide essential nutrition support to 6.5 lakh pregnant women with a budget of Rs 250 crore.