Buses targeted as 16-year-old run over at Warangal bus stand

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Tension prevailed at the Warangal bus stand after a 16-year-old boy was run over by a bus on Thursday. According to eyewitnesses, enraged passengers pelted stones on buses and vandalised them after seeing the minor crushed under the rear tyres of the bus.

The windshields of four parked buses were damaged in the attack. Cops from Inthezargunj police station arrived at the spot and contained the situation. The deceased was identified as Ch Charan, a resident of Kashibugga Society in Warangal.

Speaking to the media, inspector D Mallesh said Charan came to the bus stand to see his friend off. While returning home, he tried to squeeze between two parked buses at the bus station, but one of the drivers started leaving at that moment and hit Charan, who fell down and his head came under the bus’ rear tyre, he added.

A case under Section 304 (A) (causing death in a rash or negligent manner) of the Indian Penal Code was registered while the body was shifted to MGM Hospital for autopsy, the inspector said.

