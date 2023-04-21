Home States Telangana

CBI questions Avinash, dad & Uday Kumar

By Ireddy Srinivas Reddy
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The CBI questioned YS Bhaskar Reddy, father of Kadapa MP Avinash Reddy, and Uday Kumar Reddy in connection with the brutal murder of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy. The investigating agency got custody of the duo for six days to question them. The CBI sleuths took the two into their custody at 9 am from Chanchalguda Central Prison and questioned them for almost seven hours before sending the duo back to jail at 3 pm.

Sources stated that the agency questioned the two about the conspiracy behind the murder of Vivekananda Reddy and the persons who offered Rs 40 crore to the accused in the case. The officials reportedly posed these questions on the basis of the statement given by one of the accused, Dasthagiri, who turned an approver in the sensational murder case. The agency also grilled the duo on the motive for the crime and the reason for transferring Rs 1 crore to another accused Sunil Yadav. According to sources, the CBI officials asked Bhaskar Reddy the reason for meeting Sunil Yadav a day before Vivekananda Reddy was murdered.

Sources further said that the agency questioned the two for visiting Viveka’s residence minutes after his murder and their role in the destruction of evidence. The duo reportedly denied all the allegations and said that they had visited the victim’s house only after receiving news about his death. Simultaneously, another team of the CBI questioned YS Avinash Reddy in the case.

According to sources, the CBI gave a questionnaire to the  MP, asking him about his links to Uday Kumar Reddy and why he received phone calls from the latter before and after the murder of Vivekananda Reddy. The agency also questioned him about the meetings he had with the accused, sources said.

Motive asked
