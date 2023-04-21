Home States Telangana

HMWS&SB to manage water supply, sewerage system at Uppal Bhagayat

The Water Board MD directed the officials concerned to prepare the proposals so that HMDA would bear the maintenance cost.

Published: 21st April 2023 07:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2023 07:21 AM

HMWSSB

Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board logo for representational purpose.(Photo | Twitter - @HMWSSBOnline)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) will take up the operation and maintenance (O&M) of drinking water supply and sewerage system in Uppal Bhagayat layout for the next three years, according to Water Board officials.

The layout was developed in 510 acres of land in two phases by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA). The Water Board will provide water and sewage connections in this layout.HMWS&SB Managing Director M Dana Kishore along with HMDA officials visited the layout on Thursday.

The Water Board MD directed the officials concerned to prepare the proposals so that HMDA would bear the maintenance cost. The HMDA developed the layout -- for both residential and multi-purpose, over 433 acres in Phase 1 and 72 acres in Phase-II. Water supply lines and underground sewerage pipelines, three overhead tanks and three sumps have been constructed in two phases to meet the drinking water requirements.

After the HMDA auctioned the plots, many families have already started residing in the layout. Drinking water and sewerage lines have not been brought into use in this area. For this purpose, the officials of both departments inspected the area to understand the situation at the field level.

After assessing the current condition of the distribution lines, Dana Kishore directed the engineers of both departments to prepare a comprehensive report on the measures to be taken for the water supply and submit the report. Arrangements related to pumping should also be completed at the earliest. Appropriate measures should be taken to bring the already constructed underground drainage into use for sewage maintenance, he said.

Developed in 510 acres

