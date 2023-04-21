Home States Telangana

Khammam school makes it to UNICEF book for clean, green practices

Earlier, the school had bagged the Swachh Vidyalaya Puraskar award for 2021-2022.

Published: 21st April 2023 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2023 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

The government school at Bandarugudem in Khammam district. Schoolchildren in their high spirits

The government school at Bandarugudem in Khammam district. Schoolchildren in their high spirits

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: A government primary school in a remote Maoist-affected Bandarugudem village has found mentioned in a book to be published by UNICEF this year for its clean, green and eco-friendly practices. A wing of the Centre for Environment Education of UNICEF running under the Union government has selected three government schools in these categories in Telangana state. These three schools are located in Bandarugudem, Siddipet and Hyderabad.

UNICEF representative Sreyas Sajeevan visited the Bandarugudem government primary school in Dummugudem mandal of Bhadradri-Kothagudem district and submitted a report to the Union government.

Reacting to the news, school headmaster Bekkanti Srinivasa Rao said this achievement was possible with the support and cooperation of the village governing body, education committee members, parents, voluntary service organisations, mandal, district and state officials. He thanked UNICEF for selecting the remote school for the honour and also thanked ITC Paperboards in Sarapaka for providing financial support for the construction of the school building and providing study material under its “ITC Mask and Wash” scheme.

Village sarpanch Katiboina China Venkateshwarlu and Education Committee chairman Kunja Nageswara Rao expressed their happiness and said it is hard work of the headmaster, staff with the cooperation of people’s representatives and villagers. Earlier, the school had bagged the Swachh Vidyalaya Puraskar award for 2021-2022.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
government schools UNICEF
India Matters
Robert Vadra (File Photo | PTI)
After 5 years Haryana govt says no violation in Robert Vadra-DLF land deal
Surya Harijan walking barefoot for several kilometres only to collect her pension from a bank.
70-year-old forced to walk barefoot in scorching heat for kilometres to collect pension in Odisha
Image of a cheetah at the Kuno National Park, used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
India's cheetah reintroduction plan ignored spatial ecology: Scientists  
Police immediately took her to a hospitaL.(Photo | Screengrab)
40-year-old woman shot at inside Saket court in Delhi, rushed to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp