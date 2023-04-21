Khammam school makes it to UNICEF book for clean, green practices

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: A government primary school in a remote Maoist-affected Bandarugudem village has found mentioned in a book to be published by UNICEF this year for its clean, green and eco-friendly practices. A wing of the Centre for Environment Education of UNICEF running under the Union government has selected three government schools in these categories in Telangana state. These three schools are located in Bandarugudem, Siddipet and Hyderabad.

UNICEF representative Sreyas Sajeevan visited the Bandarugudem government primary school in Dummugudem mandal of Bhadradri-Kothagudem district and submitted a report to the Union government.

Reacting to the news, school headmaster Bekkanti Srinivasa Rao said this achievement was possible with the support and cooperation of the village governing body, education committee members, parents, voluntary service organisations, mandal, district and state officials. He thanked UNICEF for selecting the remote school for the honour and also thanked ITC Paperboards in Sarapaka for providing financial support for the construction of the school building and providing study material under its “ITC Mask and Wash” scheme.

Village sarpanch Katiboina China Venkateshwarlu and Education Committee chairman Kunja Nageswara Rao expressed their happiness and said it is hard work of the headmaster, staff with the cooperation of people’s representatives and villagers. Earlier, the school had bagged the Swachh Vidyalaya Puraskar award for 2021-2022.

