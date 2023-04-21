Home States Telangana

Medicover launches e-health initiatives

Internal referrals and direct walk-in patients could also avail super speciality e-consultation.

Published: 21st April 2023 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2023 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

Health finance, Health services financing

For representational purposes only

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Medicover Hospitals, a renowned healthcare provider, launched its latest e-health initiative, e-Consultation - Digihealth services on Thursday. Patients can now get access to the best health services from the comfort of their homes or from any place they want.

Dr Sharath Reddy, who attended as the chief guest, stated that: “I am thrilled to be a part of this pioneering e-health initiative by Medicover Hospitals. By leveraging the power of healthcare technology, patients can now avail e-healthcare services from the comfort of their homes or anywhere, making it convenient for all. This is a remarkable step towards providing prompt medical services to people, especially in remote areas, who previously faced challenges accessing specialized care”.

The new service line, e-Consultation-Digihealth Services, offers a wide range of e-medicine services, including e-ECG, e-Ambulance, e-Dermatology, e-Radiology, e-ICU and more. Each spoke centre is branded accordingly and bears visual aids for easy identification, recognition, and brand awareness.

The central hub hosts an expert team of super speciality consultants. The hub also schedules consultants for e-medicine calls, which could be emergency, current, or pre-booked. Spoke centres are located on the premises of hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centres, medical rooms, and gated communities under the E-consultation network.

These manned spoke centres with trained medical/ paramedical staff have the ability to respond to the patient’s needs and guide them to the necessary super speciality consultation. Internal referrals and direct walk-in patients could also avail of super speciality e-consultation.

Medicover Hospitals plans to set up e-Consultation centres in gated communities and create a network of e-Consultation centres in viable areas to provide e-Medicine services.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Medicover Hospitals e-health initiative
India Matters
Robert Vadra (File Photo | PTI)
After 5 years Haryana govt says no violation in Robert Vadra-DLF land deal
Surya Harijan walking barefoot for several kilometres only to collect her pension from a bank.
70-year-old forced to walk barefoot in scorching heat for kilometres to collect pension in Odisha
Image of a cheetah at the Kuno National Park, used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
India's cheetah reintroduction plan ignored spatial ecology: Scientists  
Police immediately took her to a hospitaL.(Photo | Screengrab)
40-year-old woman shot at inside Saket court in Delhi, rushed to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp