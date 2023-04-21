Minister Harish Rao keen BRS scores a perfect 10 in erstwhile Medak

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao is determined to win all 10 seats in the erstwhile Medak district in the upcoming Assembly elections. In the previous election, BRS MLAs won in nine Assembly constituencies, but lost Sangareddy to Congress candidate T Jayaprakash Reddy by a narrow margin. This time, Harish Rao is working hard to ensure victory in all constituencies, including Sangareddy.

As directed by the party high command, BRS MLAs held Athmeeya Sammelanam in all the mandals of the erstwhile Medak district, with constituency-level plenaries planned for all 10 Assembly segments before the Sammelanams conclude. Harish Rao recently held a teleconference with party leaders, instructing them to ensure the participation of all party workers and address any discontent among party members.

Harish Rao, who is in-charge of the erstwhile Medak district, has directed party leaders to win all 10 seats in the Assembly elections. The party’s defeat in the Dubbak Assembly byelection, where voters favoured BJP candidate M Raghunandan Rao, has made Harish Rao determined not to let it happen again. The party has already decided to field Medak MP K Prabhakar Reddy from Dubbaka, and Harish Rao is touring all constituencies in the district to ensure victory.

There is a heated discussion in the district about whether all sitting candidates in the Sangareddy district will get a chance, or whether senior leaders from other parties will be fielded as candidates at the last minute. It is confirmed that sitting candidates of Patancheru and Narayankhed constituencies, G Maipal Reddy and M Bhupal Reddy, will get tickets.

Mainampally Hanumanth Rao is keen to field his son to contest against sitting MLA M Padma Reddy from the Medak Assembly segment, but party sources suggest that the party leadership is leaning towards Padma. In the Narsapur constituency, sitting MLAs Ch Madan Reddy and V Sunitha Reddy are hoping for a ticket.

Party leaders believe that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who is well aware of the district’s situation and the strengths of the leaders, will make the final decision. Harish Rao meanwhile is keen that the party wins, irrespective of the candidate.

