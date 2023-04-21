Home States Telangana

Never sold sand to make money, says Pocharam

Srinivas Reddy was speaking after inaugurating several development activities in Damarancha village under Birkur mandal of Kamareddy district.

Telangana Assembly Speaker, Pocharam Srinivas

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Stating that he has never resorted to selling sand to sustain his livelihood, Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy on Thursday warned that he would not tolerate allegations made against him. Srinivas Reddy was speaking after inaugurating several development activities in Damarancha village under Birkur mandal of Kamareddy district.

“For several years, Opposition parties have made serious allegations against me and my sons, alleging that we encourage illegal sand mining and transportation in the constituency. This is the first time I am reacting to these allegations,” the Speaker said.

He recalled instructing officials to stop unauthorised sand transportation, and said that some individuals are repeatedly making false allegations. Srinivas Reddy also praised Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s welfare and development programmes, which are not being implemented by other Chief Ministers in their States, including free power, irrigation facilities, and Rythu Bandhu for farmers. He stated that the government purchases crops at special paddy purchasing centres, with farmers selling produce worth Rs 1,500 crore to the government every year.

