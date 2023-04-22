Dalit student's death at welfare school: Officials await post-mortem and forensic report

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: The district administration is waiting for the post-mortem and forensic reports on the cause of death of class 9 Dalit student of the Social Welfare Residential School in Sirpur mandal, S Sravani, 14, on April 15. It may be recalled that the victim’s father, S Sammaiah, lodged a complaint in the police station, demanding to know the reasons for his daughter;s death.

He said in the complaint that he had received a phone call from a friend of his daughter asking him to come to the school as Sravani was suffering from back pan and knee pain. After two hours, he received another call stating that she was serious and being taken to the Mancherial government hospital. No sooner, he received another call saying that Sravani had died. He demanded an answer from the school for the death of his daughter.

The Sirpur (T) mandal police said that a team of doctors conducted a post-mortem on the body of the girl at the Mancherial hospital and sent samples to the Forensic Science Laboratory in Hyderabad. According to the police, it may take about a month for the FSL report to come.The Mancherial hospital superintendent told TNIE that they would hand over the post-mortem report in a sealed cover to the investigating officer.

