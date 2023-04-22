Karimnagar-Hasanparthi railway line approved

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has given his approval for the 62-km railway line between Karimnagar and Hasanparthi, a project which has been pending since 2013.On Friday, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay met Vaishnaw in New Delhi and represented the need for the railway line, which he said, could facilitate transportation of granite, paddy, pulses and turmeric from those areas, benefiting the people of those districts.

He informed Vaishnaw that though a survey was done in 2013, due to the “negligent attitude and indecisiveness of the BRS government”, the project couldn’t take-off. Vaishnaw directed higher officials in the railways to conduct a resurvey on a war footing and submit the report at the earliest, so that funds could be sanctioned and works could begin. Sanjay also requested Vaishnaw for a station in Komuravelli, so that devotees coming to Mallanna’s (Shiva) abode could have better transportation facilities.

