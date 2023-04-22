Osmania University sets up Centre for Indo-Pacific Studies

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After Jawaharlal Nehru University, Osmania University (OU) became the second Indian university to set up a Centre for Indo-Pacific Studies.The centre was officially inaugurated in the presence of Telangana State Planning Board Vice Chairman B Vinod Kumar, MLC Surabhi Vani Devi, top university and Navy officials on Friday.

The centre focuses on Indo-Pacific areas such as security, trade, culture, diaspora, science and technology with an idea of pooling human and financial resources across institutions, organisations and borders, the officials said.

OU Registrar Prof P Laxminarayana said: “This a day is a day of vision, which heralds research across disciplines from a multidisciplinary perspective in Osmania University.”He also said that the OU will introduce diploma courses which help the students improve their skills and enhance employment opportunities.

OU Vice Chancellor Prof D Ravinder spoke about the genesis of the idea of Indo-Pacific centre and OU efforts in giving a shape to it. Meanwhile, Vinod Kumar requested the OU vice chancellor to start an institution to study the developments in Asia-Pacific to address the issue of poverty and raising the standards of living through various programmes.

HYDERABAD: After Jawaharlal Nehru University, Osmania University (OU) became the second Indian university to set up a Centre for Indo-Pacific Studies.The centre was officially inaugurated in the presence of Telangana State Planning Board Vice Chairman B Vinod Kumar, MLC Surabhi Vani Devi, top university and Navy officials on Friday. The centre focuses on Indo-Pacific areas such as security, trade, culture, diaspora, science and technology with an idea of pooling human and financial resources across institutions, organisations and borders, the officials said. OU Registrar Prof P Laxminarayana said: “This a day is a day of vision, which heralds research across disciplines from a multidisciplinary perspective in Osmania University.”He also said that the OU will introduce diploma courses which help the students improve their skills and enhance employment opportunities.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); OU Vice Chancellor Prof D Ravinder spoke about the genesis of the idea of Indo-Pacific centre and OU efforts in giving a shape to it. Meanwhile, Vinod Kumar requested the OU vice chancellor to start an institution to study the developments in Asia-Pacific to address the issue of poverty and raising the standards of living through various programmes.