PMLA case: ED attaches assets worth Rs 1.24 crore

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has provisionally attached five immovable properties located in Hyderabad and Thiruvallur (Tamil Nadu) valued at Rs 1.24 crore, under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, belonging to TV Krishna Rao and Ch VK Sai Kumar for reportedly defrauding a bank.

The ED’s investigation has revealed that Krishna siphoned off funds from Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL) by fabricating documents.He fraudulently transferred an amount of Rs 25 crore, which was intended for the creation of FDR/TDR in the name of NCL for a one-year period, into the current account of his company, Krishna Builders. This account was set up at the Mogappair branch of Central Bank of India in Chennai.

Sai Kumar was found to have collaborated with Krishna Rao in the case and accepted a total of Rs 6 crore out of the total illegal earnings of Rs 25 crore. This money was deposited into the current account of his company, SWAL Computers Ltd. Thus far, 12 PAOs, valued at Rs 8.95 crore, have been issued and confirmed by the Adjudicating Authority, PMLA, New Delhi.Following this, a prosecution complaint was filed before the Principal Sessions Judge and the case is currently under trial.

