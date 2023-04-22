Home States Telangana

PMLA case: ED attaches assets worth Rs 1.24 crore

Sai Kumar was found to have collaborated with Krishna Rao in the case and accepted a total of Rs 6 crore out of the total illegal earnings of Rs 25 crore.

Published: 22nd April 2023 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2023 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

Directorate of Enforcement

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has provisionally attached five immovable properties located in Hyderabad and Thiruvallur (Tamil Nadu) valued at Rs 1.24 crore, under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, belonging to TV Krishna Rao and Ch VK Sai Kumar for reportedly defrauding a bank.

The ED’s investigation has revealed that Krishna siphoned off funds from Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL) by fabricating documents.He fraudulently transferred an amount of Rs 25 crore, which was intended for the creation of FDR/TDR in the name of NCL for a one-year period, into the current account of his company, Krishna Builders. This account was set up at the Mogappair branch of Central Bank of India in Chennai.

Sai Kumar was found to have collaborated with Krishna Rao in the case and accepted a total of Rs 6 crore out of the total illegal earnings of Rs 25 crore. This money was deposited into the current account of his company, SWAL Computers Ltd. Thus far, 12 PAOs, valued at Rs 8.95 crore, have been issued and confirmed by the Adjudicating Authority, PMLA, New Delhi.Following this, a prosecution complaint was filed before the Principal Sessions Judge and the case is currently under trial.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
After toppling HDK govt, turncoats now asset-heavy
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Scientists slam removal of Darwin’s theory from class X syllabus
Representational Image. (File Photo)
US on track to issue more than a million visas to Indians this year: Official
This is the fourth such case in the institute in the last 75 days.
IIT-M student ends life, 4th death in 75 days

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp