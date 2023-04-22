Post paper leak, govt creates 10 new posts in TSPSC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After the TSPSC paper leak case, the State government has decided to strengthen the Commission by recruiting 10 more officials. The Controller of Examination is one of the new posts and an IAS officer has been appointed to this post on Friday.

Of the ten posts, three officials will deal with the conduct of the examinations by Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC). The government also created a security officer and law officer posts. The TSPSC, after the paper leak case, submitted a proposal to the State government for creation of posts to strengthen the Commission to conduct the recruitment process in a transparent and accountable manner.

The State government on Friday posted 2017-batch IAS officer BM Santhosh as Additional Secretary and Controller of Examinations in TSPSC with immediate effect. Santhosh is currently working as Managing Director of Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited and Project Director and Special Collector, Outer Ring Road Project of HMDA.

Online exam

Meanwhile, the TSPSC decided to conduct the Assistant Executive Engineer (civil) examination through online. The AEE examination will be conducted in two shifts per day on May 21 and 22.

10 new posts

Controller of Examinations

Deputy Controller of Examinations (cadre post)

Assistant Controller of Examinations

Chief Information Officer

Chief Information Security Officer

Senior Network Administrator

Junior Network Administrator

Senior Programmer

Junior Programmer

Law Officer (Junior Civil Judge cadre)

HYDERABAD: After the TSPSC paper leak case, the State government has decided to strengthen the Commission by recruiting 10 more officials. The Controller of Examination is one of the new posts and an IAS officer has been appointed to this post on Friday. Of the ten posts, three officials will deal with the conduct of the examinations by Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC). The government also created a security officer and law officer posts. The TSPSC, after the paper leak case, submitted a proposal to the State government for creation of posts to strengthen the Commission to conduct the recruitment process in a transparent and accountable manner. The State government on Friday posted 2017-batch IAS officer BM Santhosh as Additional Secretary and Controller of Examinations in TSPSC with immediate effect. Santhosh is currently working as Managing Director of Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited and Project Director and Special Collector, Outer Ring Road Project of HMDA.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Online exam Meanwhile, the TSPSC decided to conduct the Assistant Executive Engineer (civil) examination through online. The AEE examination will be conducted in two shifts per day on May 21 and 22. 10 new posts Controller of Examinations Deputy Controller of Examinations (cadre post) Assistant Controller of Examinations Chief Information Officer Chief Information Security Officer Senior Network Administrator Junior Network Administrator Senior Programmer Junior Programmer Law Officer (Junior Civil Judge cadre)