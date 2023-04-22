SIT arrests father, son for TSPSC’s Assistant Engineers’ question paper leak

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) which is probing the leak of TSPSC’s Assistant Engineers’ question paper leak has apprehended one person and his son for purchasing the question paper. With the arrest of the duo, the total number of arrests made so far has gone up to 19. According to sources, the two accused namely Mibayya and his son Janardhan purchased the question paper from one of the accused Lavdyavath Dhakya for Rs. 2 lakh. The father-son duo was from Mahabubnagar. The father is an employee of the Vikarabad MPDO Office and his son was appearing for the TSPSC examination.

Mibayya who reportedly purchased the question paper from Dhakya happens to be the husband of Renuka who is also one of the accused. Dhyakya purchased the question paper from the two main accused Praveen and Rajashekar. Police are looking into the financial transactions of all the accused and are finding out if the question paper has further been leaked to any other aspirants. The police found that Mibayya reportedly sold the question paper in his circle and the teams are probing it deeper to find those who purchased it from him.Meanwhile, the ED is also looking into the money laundering angle in the question paper leakage case.

