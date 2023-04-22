Home States Telangana

SIT arrests father, son for TSPSC’s Assistant Engineers’ question paper leak

The father is an employee of the Vikarabad MPDO Office and his son was appearing for the TSPSC examination.

Published: 22nd April 2023 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2023 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Representational Image

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) which is probing the leak of TSPSC’s Assistant Engineers’ question paper leak has apprehended one person and his son for purchasing the question paper. With the arrest of the duo, the total number of arrests made so far has gone up to 19. According to sources, the two accused namely Mibayya and his son Janardhan purchased the question paper from one of the accused Lavdyavath Dhakya for Rs. 2 lakh. The father-son duo was from Mahabubnagar. The father is an employee of the Vikarabad MPDO Office and his son was appearing for the TSPSC examination.

Mibayya who reportedly purchased the question paper from Dhakya happens to be the husband of Renuka who is also one of the accused. Dhyakya purchased the question paper from the two main accused Praveen and Rajashekar. Police are looking into the financial transactions of all the accused and are finding out if the question paper has further been leaked to any other aspirants. The police found that Mibayya reportedly sold the question paper in his circle and the teams are probing it deeper to find those who purchased it from him.Meanwhile, the ED is also looking into the money laundering angle in the question paper leakage case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TSPSC question paper leak
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
After toppling HDK govt, turncoats now asset-heavy
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Scientists slam removal of Darwin’s theory from class X syllabus
Representational Image. (File Photo)
US on track to issue more than a million visas to Indians this year: Official
This is the fourth such case in the institute in the last 75 days.
IIT-M student ends life, 4th death in 75 days

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp