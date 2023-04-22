Home States Telangana

Telangana government to build roads in ST habitations

Govt sanctioned 88 BT roads in ST habitations in 16 Assembly constituencies at an estimated cost of Rs 156.60 crore. Around 211.86 km length roads will be laid in these segments.

Published: 22nd April 2023 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2023 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

Road , roads

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a major boost to road connectivity to tribal habitations, the State government on Friday sanctioned 88 BT roads in ST habitations in 16 Assembly constituencies at an estimated cost of Rs 156.60 crore. Around 211.86 km length roads will be laid in these segments.  

Panchayat Raj department will execute the road works, sanctioned under Scheduled Tribes Special Development Fund (STSDF). The State government issued a GO to this effect on Friday. The BT roads will be laid under the supervision of the engineer-in-chief of the Panchayat Raj Department.

The official sources said that so far under STSDF, the government spent Rs 47,282 crore for the welfare of STs alone. The authorities have plunged into action to start the sanctioned BT road works immediately. Officials are conducting survey of road works along with local public representatives.

Panchayat Raj department officials conducted surveys in the presence of local sarpanches to undertake the work of 13 km BT roads at an estimated cost of Rs 9.75 crore from Papakollu of Julurupadu mandal of Vyra constituency to Buradharaghawapuram of Enkur mandal under the Special Development Fund of STs. Tribals are expressing happiness that the government is taking steps on a war footing to improve the connectivity to the ST habitations in 16 Assembly constituencies.

BT roads will provide transportation facilities and improve the road connectivity for the tribals who will get many benefits including access to education, medical and essential commodities.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
After toppling HDK govt, turncoats now asset-heavy
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Scientists slam removal of Darwin’s theory from class X syllabus
Representational Image. (File Photo)
US on track to issue more than a million visas to Indians this year: Official
This is the fourth such case in the institute in the last 75 days.
IIT-M student ends life, 4th death in 75 days

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp