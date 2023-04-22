Telangana government to build roads in ST habitations

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a major boost to road connectivity to tribal habitations, the State government on Friday sanctioned 88 BT roads in ST habitations in 16 Assembly constituencies at an estimated cost of Rs 156.60 crore. Around 211.86 km length roads will be laid in these segments.

Panchayat Raj department will execute the road works, sanctioned under Scheduled Tribes Special Development Fund (STSDF). The State government issued a GO to this effect on Friday. The BT roads will be laid under the supervision of the engineer-in-chief of the Panchayat Raj Department.

The official sources said that so far under STSDF, the government spent Rs 47,282 crore for the welfare of STs alone. The authorities have plunged into action to start the sanctioned BT road works immediately. Officials are conducting survey of road works along with local public representatives.

Panchayat Raj department officials conducted surveys in the presence of local sarpanches to undertake the work of 13 km BT roads at an estimated cost of Rs 9.75 crore from Papakollu of Julurupadu mandal of Vyra constituency to Buradharaghawapuram of Enkur mandal under the Special Development Fund of STs. Tribals are expressing happiness that the government is taking steps on a war footing to improve the connectivity to the ST habitations in 16 Assembly constituencies.

BT roads will provide transportation facilities and improve the road connectivity for the tribals who will get many benefits including access to education, medical and essential commodities.

