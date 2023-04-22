Home States Telangana

Telangana govt to set up 55 trauma care centres in State

The Telangana Emergency Response Initiative will provide emergency medical services for trauma, heart attack, brain stroke, maternal and child emergencies apart from medical and surgical emergencies.

Published: 22nd April 2023 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2023 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

doctor, medic, medicine, hospital

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a significant decision, the State government on Friday decided to set up 55 emergency and trauma care centres across the State under  new policy - Telangana Emergency Response Initiative (TERI).TERI aims to provide immediate medical care to victims of accidents and emergencies to prevent loss of life. Finance and Health Minister Harish Rao, recently reviewed the report prepared by the State Medical Officers, who adopted the Tamil Nadu policy for the State’s requirements.

Accordingly, the government has decided to establish 55 emergency and trauma care centres across the State. The TERI will provide emergency medical services for trauma, heart attack, brain stroke, maternal and child emergencies apart from medical and surgical emergencies.

The lack of coordination between pre-hospital, emergency services, rehabilitation, surgery, specialists, and investigation facilities has been identified as the cause of high mortality rates, and the government aims to prevent this through timely response, according to a release from the Health department said.

The release said that trauma and road accidents account for 24% of cases that come to the emergency department. Around 35% of pre-hospital deaths and 40% of trauma deaths occur within 24 hours of hospital admission due to bleeding. Studies have shown that timely response can prevent 30% to 40% of hospital deaths.

The proposed trauma care centres will come up at NIMS Super Speciality Hospital, 17 teaching hospitals, 21 district hospitals, and 16 area hospitals. The centres will be connected to main roads in all districts. The services provided through these TERI care centres will be divided into pre-hospital and intra-hospital services.

As part of pre-hospitalisation, 426 ambulances equipped with the latest technology will reach the accident sites quickly. Trained paramedics provide emergency services, medical equipment, CPR, and AEDs (automated external defibrillation). The remaining 133 vehicles will soon be equipped with AEDs. Once the victim is taken into the ambulance, the emergency medical technician immediately uploads their health condition online and upon reaching the nearest hospital, the emergency department doctors are ready to provide necessary treatment.

The new changes in hospitals where TERI care is established include special OP services, installation of signboards, and converting casualty departments into emergency departments.A dedicated triage will be set up in the emergency department with four clinical management zones, divided by red, yellow, green, and black codes.

Speciality doctors of all seven departments including nursing and paramedical staff will be present at each trauma care centre. The centres will have necessary advanced medical equipment, including autoclave machine, mobile X-Ray, E-FAST, Suction Operators, Defibrillators, Sea Arm, Ultrasonography, Ultra Sound, CT Scan, Ventilators, and OT Equipment.

Announcing the launch of TERI, Health Minister T Harish Rao said that the government was committed to providing healthcare to everyone in the State. TERI was a part of this commitment and aimed at to prevent precious lives from being lost due to a lack of timely medical treatment, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Emergency Response Initiative TERI
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
After toppling HDK govt, turncoats now asset-heavy
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Scientists slam removal of Darwin’s theory from class X syllabus
Representational Image. (File Photo)
US on track to issue more than a million visas to Indians this year: Official
This is the fourth such case in the institute in the last 75 days.
IIT-M student ends life, 4th death in 75 days

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp