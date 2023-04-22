Home States Telangana

TS Chief Secretary asks Ministry of External Affairs to help TOMCOM

Overseas India Affairs secretary Ausaf Sayeed assured the State government that it would extend full support to TOMCOM in all its outreach programmes.

Published: 22nd April 2023 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2023 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari (Photo | Telangana govt portal)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari has requested the officials of the Ministry of External Affairs to extend support to the Telangana Overseas Manpower Company (TOMCOM), which is a pioneer organisation bridging the gap between job aspirants and employers abroad. She said that TOMCOM was a registered recruitment agency of the State government.

During a meeting held with the MEA officials at BRKR Bhavan on Friday, the CS said that the State has an incredible legacy of organising skill development training and therefore would like TASK and TOMCOM to be involved in taking up large-scale skilling programmes. The CS thanked the MEA for conducting Pre-Departure Orientation Training (PDOT) programmes and requested it recommend the Ministry of Skill Development to set up India International Skill Centre in Hyderabad in partnership with TOMCOM.

Overseas India Affairs secretary Ausaf Sayeed assured the State government that it would extend full support to TOMCOM in all its outreach programmes. He informed that the MEA mapped job opportunities in various countries and would support Telangana to take up job-relevant programmes.
TOMCOM CEO Vishnuvardhan Reddy made a PowerPoint presentation and explained about the activities of TOMCOM.

