TS Transco to invoke ESMA against striking employees

The TSTransco officials requested the police to provide security at all the electricity offices in the State and to those employees attending duties. 

TS Genco, Transco CMD Prabhakar Rao

D Prabhakar Rao, CMD of TSGENCO and TSTRANSCO. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TS Transco has decided to invoke Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) against members of the Telangana Vidyut Employees Union and Contract Employees Union, which have decided to go on indefinite strike from April 25. The TSTransco officials requested the police to provide security at all the electricity offices in the State and to those employees attending duties. 

Though the recognised unions reached an agreement with the management on pay revision commission and other issues, two more unions decided to go on strike from April 25 demanding the management resolve the issues of artisans, contract and other workers.  However, the management felt that the issues of artisans were also covered during the discussions with the recognised unions.

“Therefore, action of any employee proceeding on strike is illegal and stringent action has to be taken against such splinter groups duly invoking provisions of the ESM Act,” TS Transco CMD D Prabhakar Rao declared.  He wrote to the DGP to provide police bandobast at all the electrical installations.

