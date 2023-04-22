Vivekananda Reddy murder case: CBI quizzes Avinash Reddy, dad Bhaskar on 3rd day

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Continuing its investigation into the murder of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) questioned Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy, his father YS Bhaskar Reddy and close aide Uday Kumar Reddy on Friday.

Officials questioned the accused persons about their call data, including calls made to Uday, as well as calls made from his mobile phones to Avinash before and after the murder.

The agency questioned Bhaskar and Uday about their connections with the accused persons who had a series of meetings two days before the murder of Vivekananda. Sources said the officials asked about any financial transactions between the accused as well as their motives.

The officials also questioned the potential political connections between Vivekananda and Bhaskar and asked why they went into the house and destroyed evidence. The agency recorded both audio and video statements from Bhaskar and Uday.

On the other hand, the officials also questioned MP Avinash regarding his meetings with Uday at the time of Vivekananda’s murder and his call records, which reportedly show calls made to several prominent individuals.

According to sources, the agency presented Avinash with a 12-question list to answer on record.

