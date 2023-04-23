Angry ryots stage protest at paddy procurement centre in Telangana

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: A group of farmers staged a protest at the Primary Agriculture Cooperative Society (PACS) Paddy Purchase Centre in Morthad on Saturday. Later, they participated in the Vanta Varpu programme.

The protesting farmers alleged that the PACS staff has been deliberately “finding wastage” in their produce. “This has been going on for the last three years. After completing the sales transaction and unloading process, the PACS staff collect paddy from the farmers on the pretext of wastage,” they said, demanding a thorough inquiry into this matter.

On being informed about the protest, the Revenue officials rushed to the spot and pacified the farmers by promising to investigate the matter. The situation arose due to the negligence of the Society Secretary, who has since been assigned other duties, the farmers said.

Meanwhile, officials stated that the District Civil Supply Officer would convene a meeting with farmers, rice millers and officials to review the matter and take decisions to protect the farmers’ interests.

