Bandi says Rama Rajya in Telangana state if BJP elected to power 

Asks saffron brigade to mobilise one lakh people for the public meeting to be addressed by Amit Shah today

Published: 23rd April 2023 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2023 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay has directed his party leaders to ensure that not less than one lakh people are mobilised for a public meeting to be addressed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Chevella on Sunday evening.

He held a video conference with the district presidents under the Chevella parliamentary segment, along with other State-level saffron party leaders, where he asked them to ensure that the public meeting sends a message that BJP will come to power and that Rama Rajya will certainly be established in the State after the Assembly elections.

Stating that the people of Telangana were supporting the BJP, he said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was trying to use repressive tactics against the saffron party and its workers.

“In the near future, the BJP workers need to be prepared to face more such attacks. But they should not be cowed down by intimidation (from KCR) as people of Telangana are rallying behind BJP,” he said.

Meet with RRR team doubtful
During his visit, Amit Shah was scheduled to interact with the Oscar-winning team of Tollywood film RRR over high tea in Hyderabad. 

However, according to party sources, that meeting may not take place as planned. It may be mentioned here that Shah had met the film’s lead actor Junior NTR during his visit to Hyderabad on August 22 last year.

Shah will be arriving at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at Shamshabad at 3.30 pm on Sunday. Right after his arrival, the Union minister will be heading to Hotel Novotel in Shamshabad. 

He will be departing the hotel at 5.15 pm and will be travelling by road to Chevella in Rangareddy district, where he will address a public meeting between 6 pm to 7 pm as part of BJP’s Parliament Pravas Yojana.
After the meeting, he will return to the Hyderabad airport by road and from where he will depart for Delhi on a special flight at 7.50 pm.

