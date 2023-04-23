Dharmapuri strongroom locks to be broken: Telangana High Court

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL : In view of the Telangana High Court allowing the breaking of locks to a strongroom in the Dharmapuri (SC) Assembly segment, District Collector and Election Officer Shaik Yasmeen Basha issued notices to all the local candidates who had contested the polls in 2018, including sitting MLA and Minister Koppula Eshwar, on Saturday. It must be noted the locks are scheduled to be broken at 11 am on Monday.

Based on the petition filed by Congress candidate Aduluri Laxman Kumar, the HC, after several hearings, directed the district election authorities to open the strongrooms and submit election material. While an attempt to gain entry to the strongroom was made on April 10, it couldn’t be opened as the keys were reported missing. Subsequently, a petition was filed with the HC asking permission for the breaking of locks of the strongroom.

The HC has allowed for the breaking of locals in presence of the candidates who contested from Dharmapuri. On April 24, a photocopy of the required documents will be submitted to the HC for further hearing on the petition.

Aduluri Laxman Kumar said he is not interested in the MLA seat but just wants to the people to be aware of his ‘illegal victory’.

JAGTIAL : In view of the Telangana High Court allowing the breaking of locks to a strongroom in the Dharmapuri (SC) Assembly segment, District Collector and Election Officer Shaik Yasmeen Basha issued notices to all the local candidates who had contested the polls in 2018, including sitting MLA and Minister Koppula Eshwar, on Saturday. It must be noted the locks are scheduled to be broken at 11 am on Monday. Based on the petition filed by Congress candidate Aduluri Laxman Kumar, the HC, after several hearings, directed the district election authorities to open the strongrooms and submit election material. While an attempt to gain entry to the strongroom was made on April 10, it couldn’t be opened as the keys were reported missing. Subsequently, a petition was filed with the HC asking permission for the breaking of locks of the strongroom. The HC has allowed for the breaking of locals in presence of the candidates who contested from Dharmapuri. On April 24, a photocopy of the required documents will be submitted to the HC for further hearing on the petition. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Aduluri Laxman Kumar said he is not interested in the MLA seat but just wants to the people to be aware of his ‘illegal victory’.