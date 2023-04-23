Home States Telangana

Two arrested for killing eight-year-old boy in Telangana

Imran killed the boy and dumped the body in a nala with the help of autorickshaw driver Rafiq, an officer said, adding that analysis of CCTV footage helped nab the accused.

Published: 23rd April 2023 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2023 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

Crime, Arrest

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Sanathnagar police on Saturday arrested two offenders in connection with the murder of an eight-year boy whose body was found a nala a day after he had gone missing. 

While the police are yet to ascertain the cause, they said the murder wasn’t preplanned and the main accused, Imran, confessed to having killed the boy in a fit of rage. The accused and the victim’s family have been living in the same area for years, the police said, ruling out a financial dispute or human sacrifice as the motive, as was previously alleged. 

Imran killed the boy and dumped the body in a nala with the help of autorickshaw driver Rafiq, an officer said, adding that analysis of CCTV footage helped nab the accused. After the boy went missing on Thursday, which was a new moon day, his parents and neighbours grew concerned and lodged a complaint with the police. 

Subsequently, they found the eight-year-old's body stuffed in a plastic container. Immediately, the neighbours and parents made attempts to vandalise Imran’s house, but police reached the spot and pacified the situation. Following this, the missing complaint was altered to a murder case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Boy murder Financial dispute Human sacrifice
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
After toppling HDK govt, turncoats now asset-heavy
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Scientists slam removal of Darwin’s theory from class X syllabus
Representational Image. (File Photo)
US on track to issue more than a million visas to Indians this year: Official
This is the fourth such case in the institute in the last 75 days.
IIT-M student ends life, 4th death in 75 days

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp