Two arrested for killing eight-year-old boy in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sanathnagar police on Saturday arrested two offenders in connection with the murder of an eight-year boy whose body was found a nala a day after he had gone missing.

While the police are yet to ascertain the cause, they said the murder wasn’t preplanned and the main accused, Imran, confessed to having killed the boy in a fit of rage. The accused and the victim’s family have been living in the same area for years, the police said, ruling out a financial dispute or human sacrifice as the motive, as was previously alleged.

Imran killed the boy and dumped the body in a nala with the help of autorickshaw driver Rafiq, an officer said, adding that analysis of CCTV footage helped nab the accused. After the boy went missing on Thursday, which was a new moon day, his parents and neighbours grew concerned and lodged a complaint with the police.

Subsequently, they found the eight-year-old's body stuffed in a plastic container. Immediately, the neighbours and parents made attempts to vandalise Imran’s house, but police reached the spot and pacified the situation. Following this, the missing complaint was altered to a murder case.

HYDERABAD: Sanathnagar police on Saturday arrested two offenders in connection with the murder of an eight-year boy whose body was found a nala a day after he had gone missing. While the police are yet to ascertain the cause, they said the murder wasn’t preplanned and the main accused, Imran, confessed to having killed the boy in a fit of rage. The accused and the victim’s family have been living in the same area for years, the police said, ruling out a financial dispute or human sacrifice as the motive, as was previously alleged. Imran killed the boy and dumped the body in a nala with the help of autorickshaw driver Rafiq, an officer said, adding that analysis of CCTV footage helped nab the accused. After the boy went missing on Thursday, which was a new moon day, his parents and neighbours grew concerned and lodged a complaint with the police. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Subsequently, they found the eight-year-old's body stuffed in a plastic container. Immediately, the neighbours and parents made attempts to vandalise Imran’s house, but police reached the spot and pacified the situation. Following this, the missing complaint was altered to a murder case.