Vivekananda Reddy murder: CBI grills Bhaskar Reddy, Uday Kumar on day four

HYDERABAD: The CBI continued questioning YS Bhaskar Reddy and Uday Kumar Reddy on the fourth day on Saturday in connection with the murder of former minister Y S Vivekananda Reddy.

The investigating agency reportedly questioned them about the Rs 40-crore deal with the accused in a murder case and why they spent so much for murder. According to sources, the sleuths asked the duo about the main motive behind the murder and the identity of the key conspirators.

The agency also grilled them about the reason for bringing Uday Kumar Reddy’s father, from a private hospital where he was working as a compounder in Pulivendula, to the residence of Viveka minutes after the murder.

The agency suspects that Bhaskar Reddy and Uday Kumar Reddy along with others tried to cover up the murder by bandaging the wounds on the body of the former minister.

The agency also reportedly questioned them about the sequence of meetings with the accused persons they had two days before the murder. The CBI made audio and video recordings of the entire interrogation. The two were sent back to Chanchalguda jail after the questioning in the evening.

