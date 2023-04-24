Home States Telangana

16 of 20 EVM boxes in strongroom sans locks in Telangana

The keys to the four boxes were also missing, and they had to be opened with the help of a locksmith, as per the HC’s suggestion.

Published: 24th April 2023 08:17 AM

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL: The locks to the strongroom of Dharmapuri (SC) Assembly constituency in Nukapalli were broken, as per directions of the Telangana High Court, on Sunday. However, much to the surprise of everyone present, only four of the 20 trunk boxes containing EVMs and election material (documents) had locks. The keys to the four boxes were also missing, and they had to be opened with the help of a locksmith, as per the HC’s suggestion.

The district collector and election officer Shaik Yashmeen Basha along with others collected information from EVM No.258. The authorities collected the documents and made arrangements for photocopying at the Dr VRK College of Engineering and Technology. The authorities will submit all relevant documents to the high court on Monday.

The petitioner, Aduluri Laxman Kumar, who was the Congress candidate in the 2018 Assembly elections, had approached the HC alleging manipulation during the counting of votes. He urged that the Election Commission of India (ECI) ensure justice in the matter. “The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (now Bharat Rashtra Samithi) candidate and SC Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar had an illegal victory in 2018,” he remarked.

Police personnel were deployed at the main entrance while ECI principal secretary Avinash Kumar monitored the entire operation. Prior to the collection process of election materials from the strong room, authorities issued ID cards for staff and required them to deposit their cell phones outside the gate. The staff then collected Form 17-A (register of voters) and Form 17-C (account of votes recorded). Each and every movement was recorded with video cameras.

