All eyes on Harish Rao’s visit to Kallur

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: BRS troubleshooter and Minister T Harish Rao’s visit to Kallur mandal in Sattupalli constituency on Monday has generated interest in political circles.

Interestingly, Harish Rao is scheduled to visit only Kallur mandal in the constituency. It may be mentioned here that former MP Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, who was recently suspended from the BRS, is a native of Narayanapuram in Kallur mandal.

Srinivasa Reddy, who was suspended for criticising Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his government, has recently said that he would ensure that no BRS candidate from the erstwhile Khammam district steps into the Assembly after the next elections.

During his visit to Kallur, Harish Rao will be participating in three programmes, which are not considered important. As per schedule, he arrive in Kallur by 10 am on Monday by a chopper from Hyderabad and lay the foundation stone to a 50-bed hospital and lay foundation stone for an Irrigation Department circle office. Later, he will participate in an Athmeeya Sammelanam programme and lay the foundation stone for a community hall in Penubally in the afternoon.

Meanwhile, Srinivasa Reddy’s follower Muvva Vijayababu said: “Scared by the positive response Ponguleti has been receiving from the people, the BRS is sending Harish Rao in an attempt to keep others leaders and cadre away to Ponguleti.”

