Home States Telangana

Bandi accuses BRS, MIM of glorifying terrorists

On Sunday, the BJP leader garlanded the statue of Basaveshwara on Tank Bund and paid tributes to the 12th century poet and social reformer on his his birth anniversary.

Published: 24th April 2023 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2023 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

Bandi Sanjay

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Strongly condemning AIMIM for holding a condolence meeting in the Old City of Hyderabad after the encounter of UP gangster Atiq Ahmad’s son Asad and the murder of Atiq and his brother Ashraf, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay wanted to know if it considers him a patriot.

On Sunday, the BJP leader garlanded the statue of Basaveshwara on Tank Bund and paid tributes to the 12th-century poet and social reformer on his birth anniversary.

Speaking on the occasion, he said: “By holding such condolence meetings, the MIM is polluting the Old City, which we want to make the new city. The people of Old City should understand how MIM is encouraging and sheltering terrorists, and glorifying people like Atiq Ahmad, who drank the blood of the poor people.”

He also criticised BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath for condemning the encounter and killings in UP. “Where is the society heading? Telangana should understand the communal politics of BRS and MIM in glorifying terrorists. Do we need such parties in Telangana? They are playing communal politics over encounter of goondas for vote bank,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bandi Sanjay MIM glorifying terrorists
India Matters
Image used for illustrative purposes only.
Bar Council of India passes resolution opposing same-sex marriage recognition
The pioneer of the Indian circus Gemini Shankaran
Gemini Shankaran, doyen of Indian circus passes away at 99 in Kerala
WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (File Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks report from probe committee investigating WFI chief
The view of the G SQUARE office in Tiruchy. IT team is conducting a raid in this organisation on Monday. (Express | M K Ashok Kumar)
I-T raids at TN real estate firm G Square across 50 locations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp