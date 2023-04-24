Bandi accuses BRS, MIM of glorifying terrorists

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Strongly condemning AIMIM for holding a condolence meeting in the Old City of Hyderabad after the encounter of UP gangster Atiq Ahmad’s son Asad and the murder of Atiq and his brother Ashraf, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay wanted to know if it considers him a patriot.

On Sunday, the BJP leader garlanded the statue of Basaveshwara on Tank Bund and paid tributes to the 12th-century poet and social reformer on his birth anniversary.

Speaking on the occasion, he said: “By holding such condolence meetings, the MIM is polluting the Old City, which we want to make the new city. The people of Old City should understand how MIM is encouraging and sheltering terrorists, and glorifying people like Atiq Ahmad, who drank the blood of the poor people.”

He also criticised BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath for condemning the encounter and killings in UP. “Where is the society heading? Telangana should understand the communal politics of BRS and MIM in glorifying terrorists. Do we need such parties in Telangana? They are playing communal politics over encounter of goondas for vote bank,” he said.

