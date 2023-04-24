BRS to adopt six resolutions at constituency-wise meetings

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The BRS Assembly segment-wise delegates meetings to be held on April 25 will adopt six resolutions, including on the injustices meted out to Telangana by the Modi government. In a teleconference with party leaders on Sunday, BRS working president KT Rama Rao said that the Assembly segment-wise meetings were indeed a great opportunity for the party ahead of the Assembly elections.

This is the first time that the BRS will be holding constituency-wise meetings, which are intended to sound poll bugle. Rama Rao called upon the party leaders to lay a strong foundation in the meetings, which will help the party to score a hat-trick by winning the forthcoming Assembly elections.

Around 3,000 to 3,500 party workers will attend the delegates’ meeting in every Assembly segment.

Rama Rao directed the party leaders to adopt six resolutions on agriculture, Palle Pragathi and Pattana Pragathi, education, employment and failures of the BJP government. The sixth resolution will be on any key subject pertaining to that Assembly segment.

Rama Rao said that middle-class people were suffering a lot due to the ever-increasing petrol, diesel and domestic gas prices. This was a result of the failure of the BJP government at the Centre, Rama Rao said and called upon the party leaders to adopt a resolution on the same.

He alleged that the Modi government waived the loans of his friends. While Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was implementing the welfare schemes, the BJP government has become a very ‘expensive’ government for people.

District-wise resolutions

Mahabubnagar:National project status for Palamuru-Rangareddy project

Khammam:Bayyaram steel plant and Railway coach factory

Adilabad: CCI

Nizamabad: Turmeric Board

