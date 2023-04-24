Lite byte: Bandi has the last laugh!

Home States Telangana

Though Eatala's comments are unlikely to offend anyone in the party, it has become a subject of discussion among some leaders in the BJP.

Published: 24th April 2023 07:49 AM

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Telangana BJP president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar

By Express News Service

Bandi has the last laugh!

There are various temples known for their special powers. People strongly believe that those who offer prayers at Chilkur Balaji temple will surely get a visa to go abroad. Similarly, Ishta Kameshwari temple is known for blessing devotees with progeny. Lord Venkateshwara temple in Tirumala needs no mention. But the Bhagyalakshmi temple at Charminar will be known in future not for fulfilling the wishes of devotees, but as a divine court where politicians go to take oaths to prove wrong the allegations levelled against them by their rivals.

The first one to set the trend was BJP State President Bandi Sanjay. After that, on quite a few occasions Sanjay dared the CM to take an oath that the allegations he made against the government were not true. Though it’s a different matter that the latter never responded to.

Finally, with Revanth Reddy taking an oath there on Saturday, to deny the allegation that Congress had received Rs 25 crore from BRS during Munugode byelection, Sanjay had the last laugh. “BJP’s goal to make everyone offer prayers at Bhagyalakshmi temple has been realised now,” he declared on Sunday.

Eatala scored a self goal?

Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender’s comments that political leaders should boldly face allegations, instead of going to temples and taking oaths to prove their innocence, has left some leaders in the BJP flummoxed. He went on to say that it’s not the BJP culture to rush to temples to take oaths

. He made the comment referring to TPCC chief Revanth Reddy’s visit to Bhagyalakshmi temple at Charminar on Saturday to take an oath that the Congress had not taken Rs 25 crore from the BRS during Munugode byelection to ensure the defeat of the BJP candidate as alleged by Eatala. His statement runs counter to BJP State President Bandi Sanjay’s propensity to take oaths in temples.

Though Eatala’s comments are unlikely to offend anyone in the party, it has become a subject of discussion among some leaders in the BJP.

Inputs: Vivek Bhoomi & Ireddy Srinivas Reddy

