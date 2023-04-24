Home States Telangana

Telangana experiences mixed weather conditions

On Sunday, temperatures hovered over 42 degrees in some parts while some districts recorded moderate to heavy rainfall.

Published: 24th April 2023 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2023 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose | Ashwin Prasath

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State is experiencing mixed weather conditions with some parts being hit by pre-monsoon showers while summer persists without much relief to the people in others.

On Sunday, temperatures hovered over 42 degrees with Kollapur in Nagarkurnool recording the highest temperature of 42.4 degrees, followed by Narayanapet (42.2 degrees), Gadwal (41.6 degrees) and Nalgonda (41.4 degrees).

On the other hand, some districts had recorded moderate to heavy rainfall. Till 8 pm, Khanapur in Warangal reported the highest rainfall of 8.4 cm, followed by Chennaraopet in Warangal (5.9 cm), Jajireddygudem in Suryapet (4.8 cm) and Hasanparthy in Hanamkonda (4.1 cm).

During the last 24 hours, heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in the Karimnagar district. Hailstorms occurred at isolated places in Jagtial, Peddapalli, Karimnagar, Rajanna Siricilla, Jangaon, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Bhuvanagiri and Siddipet districts.

As per IMD’s forecast, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are likely to occur in parts of Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Janagaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvangiri, Rangareddy districts.

